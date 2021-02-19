Beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher dies

(WYMT) - A well-known and beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher has died.

Carole Dean Combs died Wednesday at her home in Hindman.

She was an educator in Knott, Perry and Floyd Counties.

She served in various roles during her many years in education. Her friends and family describe Combs as a classy lady with a kind, caring heart.

Her visitation is Saturday after 5 p.m. at Montgomery Baptist Church.

The funeral is Sunday afternoon, also at the church.

Combs was 73 years old.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.