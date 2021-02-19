An Inmate at the Kentucky River Regional Jail receives DEX award after completing one year in the We Are Recovery Outreach Program

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Inmate Joshua Ritchie bad choices is the reason he has been in an out of jail since he was 18 and why he is currently at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

“My story is I’ve tried to change several times. When I get out there…I always fall back into addiction,” he said.

In the spring of 2020, the jail implemented the We Are Recovery (WAR) program. The program is for inmates, like Ritchie who are seeking help in recovering from substance abuse.

“One of the things we didn’t have was a recovery program. So we said, let’s look into that because 90-95% of our folks that are in jail have some sort of substance abuse issue,” said Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer.

“WAR” inmates who are motivated to recover live in their own area within the jail property, known as Recovery Cells. One cell is for females and another cell is for males.

“They actually have programming. They actually work. They’re up at a certain time. They get their stuff done. Their day is structured. If you live in a general population cell, their day is just their day,” he said.

Recently, and the first inmate to do so, Ritchie received the DEX award for his dedication to the program.

“He had been here a year in the cell… in the recovery cell and we wanted to recognize him,” said Brewer.

The award is named after Former Jailer Dexter Howard who passed away. Jail Officials say the inmates wanted to recognize him.

“He loved his inmates and I believe there are several of the guys that are in there, that have actually worked with Dexter at one time so they wanted to recognize him,” he said.

Ritchie says he appreciates the program and looks forward to his future.

“Just stay involved with program. Go to meetings. Get me a job and just be a productive member of society,” he said.

Brewer says there are currently more than 20 inmates in the outreach program. The program is made possible by a partnership with the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky and Save the Children.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.