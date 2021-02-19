Advertisement

An Inmate at the Kentucky River Regional Jail receives DEX award after completing one year in the We Are Recovery Outreach Program

KRRJ Inmate receives DEX award
KRRJ Inmate receives DEX award(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Inmate Joshua Ritchie bad choices is the reason he has been in an out of jail since he was 18 and why he is currently at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

“My story is I’ve tried to change several times. When I get out there…I always fall back into addiction,” he said.

In the spring of 2020, the jail implemented the We Are Recovery (WAR) program. The program is for inmates, like Ritchie who are seeking help in recovering from substance abuse.

“One of the things we didn’t have was a recovery program. So we said, let’s look into that because 90-95% of our folks that are in jail have some sort of substance abuse issue,” said Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer.

“WAR” inmates who are motivated to recover live in their own area within the jail property, known as Recovery Cells. One cell is for females and another cell is for males.

“They actually have programming. They actually work. They’re up at a certain time. They get their stuff done. Their day is structured. If you live in a general population cell, their day is just their day,” he said.

Recently, and the first inmate to do so, Ritchie received the DEX award for his dedication to the program.

“He had been here a year in the cell… in the recovery cell and we wanted to recognize him,” said Brewer.

The award is named after Former Jailer Dexter Howard who passed away. Jail Officials say the inmates wanted to recognize him.

“He loved his inmates and I believe there are several of the guys that are in there, that have actually worked with Dexter at one time so they wanted to recognize him,” he said.

Ritchie says he appreciates the program and looks forward to his future.

“Just stay involved with program. Go to meetings. Get me a job and just be a productive member of society,” he said.

Brewer says there are currently more than 20 inmates in the outreach program. The program is made possible by a partnership with the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky and Save the Children.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound & Northbound back open; shut down earlier from overturned car
Police car
I-75 southbound back open near Rockcastle and Madison County line
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight
WYMT transmitter fixed
WYMT is back on the air!

Latest News

Hundreds of people are still without power in Lincoln County. Inter-County Energy also says...
Ice melting on power lines leading to more power outages in Lincoln County
Carole Combs was a beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher.
Beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher dies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate reduction Friday
COVID-19 Testing
Winter weather impacts people going to get a COVID-19 test