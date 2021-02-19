Advertisement

12 rescued after dock roof collapses from heavy snow in Tenn.

By WSMV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy snow near Nashville caused the roof of a dock to collapse Wednesday night, prompting the rescue of 12 people inside of a houseboat.

“I just kept coming back everyday, and everyday it got a little worse,” Cris Stutts said. “We’re not prepared for this; the marina is not prepared for this.”

Stutts owns a boat under one of the docks at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina. With the recent wet weather, a daily drive to the marina is a priority for him.

“They said this coming week, freezing temperatures, we are turning the water off,” Stutts said.

Wednesday night rescue crews were called to save 12 people inside a houseboat after a dock fell from heavy snow. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

However, nothing could have stopped a collapse like this.

“It was an act of God. There was not anything anybody could do,” Stutts said. “What would you do? You can’t do anything. You can’t climb up there and throw salt.”

Another roof collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, owners said they got their boats out before the collapse.

For Stutts, his daily drive to check on his boat is now cut off as owners wait to weather the storm.

