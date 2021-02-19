108K counterfeit 3M face masks seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 450 boxes of counterfeit 3M surgical masks on February 11th.

CBP officials say each box contained 240 masks, for a total of 108,000 counterfeit items.

The masks were heading to a logistics company in Montreal, Quebec, and would have had a retail price of $137,160 had they been genuine, though their invoiced value was only $720, according to CBP.

Officials say the retail packaging was marked with “Made in the USA,” however, the merchandise was imported from a logistics company in Hong Kong.

In December, another shipment from Hong Kong containing thousands of counterfeit 3M masks were intercepted.

The information with the shipment did not provide a legitimate 3M seal.

“Legitimate surgical respirators are critical for the healthcare industry, and 3M publishes alerts to help educate the public about the potential for respirator fraud and inflated pricing. Throughout the past year, criminal enterprises exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to sell counterfeit, unaproved, and unsafe PPE and pharmaceuticals, but CBP has remained focused on its mission to protect consumers, reduce trading costs, and promote a level playing field for American businesses,” CBP officials said in a news release.

