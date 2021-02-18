Advertisement

WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

We’re told the concrete gave way, to do in part to the weight of all the ice and snow. We’ve also learned that the structure itself is around 50 years old.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, engineers have condemned the structure which is owned by The Webb Companies.

It’s a loss of about 250 parking spaces downtown, right down the street from Rupp Arena behind the 5/3 building.

In a press release, The Webb Companies says they plan to immediately stabilize and repair the structure:

Building ownership has engaged architects, engineers, and consultants to evaluate the structure and make recommendations on stabilizing the site and will immediately begin repairs to stabilize the structure. While taking these necessary measures, we will endeavor to limit any interruptions to traffic.

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead

Latest News

Thousands of customers still without power in Rowan County
Winter storm clean up in Magoffin County 4:30 p.m.
Winter storm clean up in Magoffin County 4:30 p.m.
The Mountain Parkway is one of Eastern Kentucky's most traveled roads.
Mountain Parkway remains quiet as crews work to clear pathways
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Thursday
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Judge hears arguments in showdown between Beshear, lawmakers