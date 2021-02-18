Winter Storm Warning continues, drier pattern ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we continue to deal with our third winter storm in one week today, better days are ahead.

Today and Tonight

Heavy snow fell overnight and road conditions deteriorated quickly. They will continue to be rough this morning, even after the snow switches over to rain or freezing rain in some areas. If you don’t have the be out early, don’t be. If you do, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going. If you are in one of the areas that changes over to rain, it will still be a mess. By the time it is all said and done, most areas should pick up several inches of snow, even if the rain melts some of it. Everyone will change back over to snow later tonight if there is moisture still left, which there should be. Our Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire area until 7 p.m.

The Winter Storm Warning runs through 7 p.m. Thursday for the entire region. (WYMT)

Temperatures started a warming trend overnight and that will continue today. Some parts of the area, especially those further south, could make a run at the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Some spots in the north should stay closer to freezing. Everyone will drop into the low to mid-20s overnight and it will be a rough start to Friday on the roads, so keep that in mind for your morning commute.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning snowflakes on Friday, we finally get a break from the action. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. Temperatures during the day will struggle to get to 30 and drop into the low to mid-teens overnight.

The weekend looks amazing. We’ll see a few clouds Saturday morning give way to sunny skies and sunny skies Sunday morning giving way to a few clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Saturday will still be chilly, topping out in the mid-30s, but will get into the upper 40s on Sunday!

A weak disturbance could bring us some rain chances overnight Sunday going into Monday, but they move out fairly quick. After that, the extended forecast looks dry and warmer. Hang in there a little longer!

