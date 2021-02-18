Gov. Beshear announces fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest Thursday total in nearly four months.

Gov. Beshear reported 963 new cases of COVID-19. It is the lowest Thursday since October 8th. This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky up to 392,729.

141 of Thursday’s new cases were those 18 years old or younger.

935 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 260 in the ICU. 130 patients remain on a ventilator.

The positivity rate rose slightly to 7.07% Thursday, but the governor’s office believes this number is due to a slightly depressed testing turnout because of severe weather.

Gov. Beshear also reported 37 new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 4,373.

4,335,650 tests have been administered so far and at least 46,254 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman also updated Kentuckians on the Healthy at Home Relief Fund.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on the response to the latest winter storm to hit the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett also gave an update on warming centers and power restoration efforts, with many in Eastern and Southern Kentucky still without power.

Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray also thanked people who are working on clearing roads, with a majority of highway districts still working on clearing roads. Secretary Gray said the priority remains “A” routes, with some crews able to reach “B” and “C” routes.

“The snow may be tapering off, Governor, but we’re not in the clear by any means,” said Sec. Gray.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on visitation guidelines at non-Medicare-certified long term care facilities. Indoor visitation will resume for those who have been fully vaccinated, with group activities and communal dining also resuming among those who have been fully vaccinated.

Adam Mather with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services also noted that any visitation should be pre-scheduled and visitors will be screened at the entrance.

Gov. Beshear also announced new Kroger vaccination sites in Morehead, Mount Sterling and Somerset. There area also a new Walmart vaccination site in Somerset and two new Federal Qualified Health Centers at White house Clinics in McKee and Mount Vernon.

As of Wednesday, 84 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

