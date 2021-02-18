Volunteers feed power crews in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen many examples of loving your neighbor during these harsh winter storms.

Several volunteers gathered together in Jackson County with the help of Jackson Energy Cooperative to help feed breakfast, lunch and dinner for power crew members.

WYMT wants to thank all volunteers and power crews during these winter storms.

Community is what makes our region move forward and we need to support one another.

Breakfast for our linemen, and sack lunches all packed and sent out! Day1 has been successful, so far. We will be back, later, preparing them a hot supper. ❤️🙏🏻 Posted by Linda Ealy on Thursday, February 18, 2021

