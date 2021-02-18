Advertisement

Transportation crews deal with third winter storm in one week

Road crews as of Thursday morning have not reported any additional fallen trees in the district 10 area.
Road Conditions
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

With a third winter storm in one week makes its way through the region overnight Thursday transportation crews stay hard at work.

H.B. Elkins, Department of Highway District 10 spokesperson, says crews as of Thursday morning have not reported any additional fallen trees.

“They have gotten the major routes the priority A and B routes pretty good. They are slushy in spots but they are in pretty good overall shape and they will be turning their attention during the day today to the priority see routes the lesser travel routes,” said Elkins. “I know the forecast says it may change back over to a little bit of ice later on today and that could cause a whole different set of issues but so far we feel like we have dodged a bullet in this storm has been more of just the basic salting and plowing the way we take care of regular snowfall.”

The road crews have spent day after day making sure the roads get treated to keep people safe and their work does not go unnoticed.

“It seems to be warming up a little bit temperatures are supposed to be going up during the day and that will help the salt and the calcium chloride work a little better. They don’t work all that great when it gets really cold but as it warms up their effectiveness gets a lot better,” said Elkins. “With some of the counties still not having power in a lot of places when the crewmembers go home they were going home to find they are without power too and so they are going to have to deal with the things you have to do to take care of your own family. "

Elkins says it will be nice to have warm weather next week but that could bring its own set of challenges including possible rock and mud slides.

