‘Total boots on the ground’ as Johnson County crews continue working to restore electricity to thousands

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following last week’s ice storm and this week’s snowfall, winter conditions continue to leave thousands of people in Johnson County without electricity.

The Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative worked through Wednesday to restore electricity to people in its coverage area, starting the week with more than 10,000 outages. By Wednesday evening, 5,450 members were still without power.

According to CEO Bruce Davis, the work of local crews is being backed up by crews from out of the state. He said everyone is dedicated to getting the electricity flowing as quickly and safely as possible.

“We understand the frustration. We apologize for the inconvenience. But I promise you that we’re doing everything that we possibly can,” said Davis. “That kind of commitment and that kind of dedication- that’s what kind of workforce that we have.”

Between the fallen trees and heavy snow on the power lines, Davis said the effort is all hands on deck.

“Total boots on the ground is what we’re seeing,” he said.

The City of Paintsville and Johnson County worked together to set up a warming station in the interim, giving people a place to stay warm and shower,

One of the people who is taking advantage of that opportunity, Tye Stiltner, said his family was heading toward critical conditions as they waited two days for their electricity to come on.

“We said, ‘we gotta get out of here. We’re going to freeze to death,’” he said. “It just got to where you could see your breath. The glass actually started freezing on the inside of the apartment.”

He said the warming station was a blessing, especially for his mother-in-law, who has lung issues and relies on an electric oxygen machine.

“And when the electric went out, we had one tank for back up and that started running low the second day,” he said. “And she can’t breathe without it, so there goes one thing for taking electricity for granted.”

Stiltner said it shows the kindness of the community that the center provided the space, food, and heat during a time when his family needed it most. And, though officials with Big Sandy RECC say the community should plan for nine to 14 days without electricity as they work to restore for everyone in the coverage area, Stiltner hopes to flip the switch soon.

“It’s bad. It ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun and mother nature’s knocking at your door,” Stiltner said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.