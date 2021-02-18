Thousands still without power in Southern Kentucky after third winter storm

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Southern Kentucky, it’s a story of snow on top of ice. And it’s been a complicated and cold job for power crews.

Roads were slick and hazardous Thursday morning, but it’s more weather stress because thousands are still without power.

Linemen have been working long shifts to fix power lines and replace broken poles.

Jackson Energy crews were very busy today in the Keavy community, focusing their work Thursday on KY-552 and Sasser School Road. In fact, crews have had to replace multiple poles along KY-552.

Crews spent much of the day repairing broken poles. Some in Keavy haven’t had electricity since Monday night. While some have spent time in hotels, others have spent time in warm cars and trucks waiting for the power to come back on.

“They just have to get to us, we have a pole down up here. That’s not going to be the first job they will do. Probably the last. So...they will get to it,” said Keavy resident Donley Hall. “It’s just something we have to deal with once in a while. Same thing happened about ten years ago. Not real good but not the worst thing in the world either.”

Road conditions are not terrible in the area and main roads, including the interstate, have been cleared. Interstate 75 is seeing almost a normal flow of traffic. But police are cautioning that problems happen when people get overconfident.

Kermit Sizemore is also waiting for the power to come back on in Keavy. He’s been one of those spending his time in a hotel.

“We just hang around in the room, walk up and down the halls, walk outside every once in a while,” Sizemore said. “Well I was reading a little bit on Facebook and they said it would be a few days. Where we live it will be at least a week.”

Local crews are getting plenty of help from out of state, but in each county in Jackson Energy’s service area, they have more than 200 linemen working.

