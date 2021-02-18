Advertisement

Thousands of customers still without power in Rowan County

By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - While roads are getting cleared and power is getting restored across Rowan County, the weight of three winter storms is now starting to take a toll.

Early Thursday morning, the roof of Carpet Mart off Flemingsburg Road in Morehead collapsed in on itself. According to owner Gary Breeze, ice, sleet, and more snowfall from the past three winter storms are to blame for putting too much weight on the roof.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time and all utilities were shut off for safety.

While Breeze says this loss is devastating to their business, they are now waiting for insurance and inspectors to come so they can get inside and start repairs as soon as possible.

“I know it’s not safe, but for us to go in and do some things we have to find out first because of a lot of things we need to move out like samples and so forth inside has gotta be moved out and then we have to find a way to tare it down and start over,” Breeze said.

Now, unfortunately, owners say they will be closed for quite a while while they make these repairs, but they still can get current jobs done as their back warehouse is undamaged.

