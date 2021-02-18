Advertisement

Technical difficulties affect WYMT’s on-air signal

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Technical difficulties have taken WYMT’s on-air signal off the air Thursday morning.

A power outage at the transmitter facility at Buffalo Mountain has taken WYMT and our three channels off the air.

It is not known when the power will be restored. You can still watch live and recorded WYMT newscasts on our WYMT News app and right here on our website.

WYMT remains available on TVS Cable and streaming services such as YouTube TV and CBS All Access.

Thank you for watching WYMT.

