Road crews making progress in Kentucky counties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 snowfighters say they have made headway with clearing roads.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, all “A” routes have been cleared. Crews have moved on to “B” and “C” routes. Downed trees are still an issue.

Here are road conditions in counties in our coverage area:

Floyd County: “A” routes clear; some slush may remain from vehicle tracking, especially at intersections. “B” routes mostly clear and “C” routes partly clear.

Johnson County: “A” routes clear; “B” and “C” roads partly clear.

Lawrence County: “A” routes in good shape; “B” and “C” roads need more work. Still cannot treat and plow “B” and “C” roads that are blocked by trees tangled with utility lines.

Martin County: “A” and “B” roads still partly covered, with “C” routes mostly covered. Downed trees with utility lines still an issue.

Pike County: Shelby Garage reports “A” roads clear, “Bs” and “Cs” mostly clear; able to do some shoulder work. Canada and Phelps Garages report “A” routes clear, working to clear “B” and “C” roads, which are still partly covered.

Additional snowfall and rain is expected Thursday evening.

“People still need to adjust their driving to the road conditions,” said Darold Slone, D12 Snow and Ice Coordinator. “Be aware of slush and maybe a sheen of ice, especially at intersections and when pulling onto roads from parking lots and driveways. Our crews remain on the job, clearing trees, plowing, and generally making sure roads are as safe as we can make them.”

In KYTC District 9, crews have cleared snow, ice and fallen trees from roads across northeastern Kentucky.

As of 4 p.m., main priority A routes were clear, and priority B and C back roads were mostly clear in many counties but with scattered slush and ice still possible.

In Boyd, Carter and Elliott counties, some back roads are still partly to mostly covered. Chainsaw crews are out cutting trees to make all routes accessible to snow plows and utility trucks. Access is still restricted along several routes.

Crews will work into the night, then both shifts Friday. Tree removal, debris cleanup and plow work could last into the weekend in some areas.

