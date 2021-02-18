Road crews continue to work to clear roads as rain and snow fall

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the third winter storm to hit the region in the past week or so, road crews continue to work to keep roadways clear.

Road crews have been out since late Wednesday night making sure trouble spots were salted, but H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they were not able to prepare as much for this storm as they wanted to, because they were still cleaning up from the last ice storm.

Crews had finally gotten main roads dry, and were working on back roads continuing to salt and clear trees from the roadway.

“This starting as snow, if this had been the first of the whammies that we got, not the third one in a week, we probably would have been able to pre-treat,” Elkins said. “But the salt that’s on the road does kind of serves as a kind of pre-treatment and it will make the snow easier to push off the road.”

Officials are also concerned about trees in the roadway, as many are already hanging low after previous ice storms this month.

Crews are still working to clear trees from back roads, as they slow down road crews in the process of plowing. This is especially true if the tree takes a power line with it.

”It’s very possible that the trees are already sagging or they’ve suffered some damage and they just haven’t come down yet,” Elkins said. “And if they get a lot of weight on top of what they’ve already got on them, it could bring some down and cause some issues.”

Elkins says heavier, wet snow is easier to plow, and that their main goal is to keep the “A” routes clear, the roads most traveled and those that lead to hospitals.

“We’ll be able to turn our attention to the lower priority routes and maybe it will move out of here pretty quickly,” Elkins added. “And we can go ahead and get started on the priority ‘C’ routes and maybe we can get the ‘A’ and ‘B’ routes in decent shape.”

Officials say if you do have to be out, be prepared for roads covered in snow and slush, and as the snow transitions to rain, be careful and aware of slick spots.

