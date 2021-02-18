Advertisement

Preventing pipes from freezing

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reminding everyone that winter weather can freeze your pipes.

Christy Twyman with BGMU says the number one thing people can do is open the cabinet door from underneath your sink, especially those on the outside walls of your home.

“If you’ll open those up at night and let the heat get through the pipes. It helps them stay warm. And then if you could keep your faucet dripping just a little, you don’t have to let it run full force. But if you just let it drip a little bit, it’ll really help keep the water flow going through there and it will prevent freezing.”

Twyman adds that you should make sure you don’t have any hoses hooked up to spigots.

If your pipes happen to freeze, call a licensed plumber to help.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
Thousands still without power as another winter storm moves through the mountains

Latest News

Unemployed Kentuckians frustrated with phone appointment system
The Winter Storm Warning runs through 7 p.m. Thursday for the entire region.
Winter Storm Warning continues, drier pattern ahead
WYMT Snow
Watch: Coverage of the third winter storm to hit the mountains
Thousands in Laurel County still without power as Eastern Kentucky prepares for more winter...
Thousands in Laurel County still without power as Eastern Kentucky prepares for more winter weather 11 p.m.
‘It’s just too cold’: Perry County woman still without power as third winter storm moves in 11...
‘It’s just too cold’: Perry County woman still without power as third winter storm moves in 11 p.m.