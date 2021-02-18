Mountain Parkway remains quiet as crews work to clear pathways

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most traveled roads, the Mountain Parkway sat mostly quiet Thursday as road crews and emergency officials worked on making it safe for drivers.

“We get with our crews, we’ve got different agencies throughout the county,” Wolfe County Director of Emergency Management Marcus Stephens said. “Search and rescue, road crew, emergency management.”

Stephens said that is not the only service that they are offering.

“We’ve been giving rides for medications, groceries, any kinds of heating sources we can supply for them,” Stephens said. “Any kind of emergencies that come up as far as EMS or anything like that, we usually try to send a road crew with them.”

Emergency Management as well as the Wolfe County District Office provide regular updates on road conditions each hour, and Stephens is an advocate for following their instruction.

“I would take their advice. If they say stay off the road, stay off the road,” Stephens said. “And when you’re off the road, that’s giving the road department plenty of time to do what they need to do.”

But it is the efforts of Stephens and a crew of volunteers that have made it possible to keep roadways safe.

“When things like this happen, most people step up and you know, they help their neighbors,” Stephens said. “That’s one thing about a small, tight-knit community, they’re always willing to help.”

That is what, in his words, makes the area so special.

“We’ve got a good community,” Stephens said. “We’re all tight-knit, everybody’s willing to help their neighbor and that’s what I like about Wolfe County.”

