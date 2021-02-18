Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported three deaths bringing the death to 39. The individuals were a 63-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. There are also 126 new cases from Saturday through Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 5,917.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 71. There are also four new cases bringing the total to 2,343.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 403. Perry County also had one new case bringing the total to 2,177.

The Bell County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 2,664 with 99 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,969 with 120 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.