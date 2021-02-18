Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Thursday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported three deaths bringing the death to 39. The individuals were a 63-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. There are also 126 new cases from Saturday through Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 5,917.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 71. There are also four new cases bringing the total to 2,343.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 403. Perry County also had one new case bringing the total to 2,177.

The Bell County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 2,664 with 99 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,969 with 120 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead

Latest News

Winter storm clean up in Magoffin County 4:30 p.m.
Winter storm clean up in Magoffin County 4:30 p.m.
The Mountain Parkway is one of Eastern Kentucky's most traveled roads.
Mountain Parkway remains quiet as crews work to clear pathways
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Judge hears arguments in showdown between Beshear, lawmakers
Knox County man returns home after 138 day battle with COVID-19 - 4:30 p.m.
Knox County man returns home after 138 day battle with COVID-19 - 4:30 p.m.