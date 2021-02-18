Advertisement

Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight

Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18(WYMT Weather)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some light snow showers and freezing drizzle is possible tonight as this winter storm slowly pushes out of the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for most of us. Light snow showers and freezing drizzle is possible throughout the evening and overnight hours. Some areas could see a light dusting of snow or about 0.10″ of ice. This isn’t a lot, but adding that on top of what is already on the ground could create slick conditions as we head into your Friday morning. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 20s so whatever is on the ground now will likely refreeze by Friday morning.

We will start out with those cloudy skies Friday with high only getting into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will start to clear out and we could see sunshine by the later afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-teens. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns this weekend! Highs will only get into the low to mid-30s Saturday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 40s Sunday with lots of sunshine! Clouds increase later Sunday as showers move in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Get out and enjoy this weekend! We deserve it!

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies and showers return Monday, but I don’t think it sticks around for too long. Highs will be in the lower 40s with showers throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

The 50s could return as quickly as Tuesday! Sunshine returns as well Tuesday and Wednesday.

We could see a few more showers Thursday. More on that later.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound back open, northbound lane closed near Corbin due to overturned vehicle

Latest News

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - February 17, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - February 17, 2021
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region