Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some light snow showers and freezing drizzle is possible tonight as this winter storm slowly pushes out of the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for most of us. Light snow showers and freezing drizzle is possible throughout the evening and overnight hours. Some areas could see a light dusting of snow or about 0.10″ of ice. This isn’t a lot, but adding that on top of what is already on the ground could create slick conditions as we head into your Friday morning. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 20s so whatever is on the ground now will likely refreeze by Friday morning.

We will start out with those cloudy skies Friday with high only getting into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will start to clear out and we could see sunshine by the later afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-teens. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns this weekend! Highs will only get into the low to mid-30s Saturday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 40s Sunday with lots of sunshine! Clouds increase later Sunday as showers move in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Get out and enjoy this weekend! We deserve it!

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies and showers return Monday, but I don’t think it sticks around for too long. Highs will be in the lower 40s with showers throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

The 50s could return as quickly as Tuesday! Sunshine returns as well Tuesday and Wednesday.

We could see a few more showers Thursday. More on that later.

