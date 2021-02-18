Kentucky starts fast, holds off Vanderbilt to win second straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Kentucky made it two straight wins, sweeping Vanderbilt on the year with a 82-78 win over the Commodores. Vanderbilt cut Kentucky’s lead down to one with less than a minute to play, but the Wildcats free throw shooting down the stretch helped them hang on. Jacob Toppin, who had a season-high 16 points, went 4/4 from the line to help the Cats ice the game. He also added four rebounds and two assists.

WATCH: UK holds off Vandy Hear from John Calipari and Kentucky after the Cats hold off Vanderbilt to sweep the Commodores on the year, 82-78 Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Vanderbilt made the Wildcats sweat to start the second half, going on a 16-4 run and tying the game at 46. However, a Davion Mintz three gave Kentucky the lead back for good at 49-46, despite the Commodores putting pressure on the Cats.

Isaiah Jackson, who fouled out with less than three minutes left, had 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 18 points and five rebounds. Brandon Boston, Jr. added 12 points.

Kentucky got out to a hot start, opening up the game on a 10-0 run and jumping out to a 25-8 lead. Kentucky shot 9/13 over that stretch.

The Wildcats also held Scottie Pippen, Jr. scoreless and without an assist while forcing five turnovers. Though the Cats cooled off, they still took a 42-30 lead into the half.

Kentucky hits the road again on Saturday, hoping to make it three straight. The Cats take on No. 19 Tennessee. The game tips off at 1 p.m. on WYMT.

