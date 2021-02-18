Advertisement

Kentucky-LSU WBB game postponed due to travel issues

Junior Blair Green scored 18 points as the 12th-ranked Kentucky women’s team held off Auburn...
Junior Blair Green scored 18 points as the 12th-ranked Kentucky women’s team held off Auburn 76-71(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With winter weather continuing to cause travel issues in the southeast region of the country, the Kentucky-LSU women’s basketball Friday game has been postponed.

The game was originally set for Thursday night at 7 p.m., but it was postponed to Friday to try to make travel easier. No makeup game has been scheduled.

No. 17 Kentucky will return to action Sunday when it travels to No. 2 South Carolina for a 3 p.m. ET tip inside Colonial Life Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN and Darren Headrick will have the call on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead

Latest News

South Carolina's Keyshawn Bryant (24) defends against Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. (12) during...
No. 19 Tennessee blows out South Carolina at home
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt
Kentucky starts fast, holds off Vanderbilt to win second straight
Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark
Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark
Chirico named new football coach at GRC.
Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark