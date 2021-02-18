Kentucky-LSU WBB game postponed due to travel issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With winter weather continuing to cause travel issues in the southeast region of the country, the Kentucky-LSU women’s basketball Friday game has been postponed.

The game was originally set for Thursday night at 7 p.m., but it was postponed to Friday to try to make travel easier. No makeup game has been scheduled.

No. 17 Kentucky will return to action Sunday when it travels to No. 2 South Carolina for a 3 p.m. ET tip inside Colonial Life Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN and Darren Headrick will have the call on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.