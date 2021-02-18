Advertisement

Judge hears arguments in showdown between Beshear, lawmakers

Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge says he’ll extend a temporary order blocking a state law restricting the governor’s authority to combat COVID-19.

The action comes as he reviews the constitutional showdown between Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Thursday he’ll extend the restraining order. He says he hopes to rule within about 10 days on competing motions.

One motion seeks an injunction blocking new GOP-backed laws reining in Beshear’s executive powers in times of emergency.

The restraining order is on one law giving businesses and schools options on which COVID-19 guidelines to follow.

