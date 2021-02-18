Interstate 75 near Corbin shut down due to overturned vehicle

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An overturned car has shut down part of Interstate 75 near Corbin on Thursday morning.

The Corbin Fire Department posted on Facebook that Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 24 is currently shut down. Firefighters say one vehicle was hauling another when that vehicle overturned into the median.

There is currently no information on when the Interstate may re-open.

This story will be updated.

