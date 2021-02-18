Advertisement

Interstate 75 near Corbin shut down due to overturned vehicle

Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An overturned car has shut down part of Interstate 75 near Corbin on Thursday morning.

The Corbin Fire Department posted on Facebook that Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 24 is currently shut down. Firefighters say one vehicle was hauling another when that vehicle overturned into the median.

There is currently no information on when the Interstate may re-open.

This story will be updated.

