ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One exit ramp along Interstate 75 is shut down Thursday morning due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The exit ramp at exit 62 not far from Mt. Vernon is currently shut down. At this time, there is no information on when the ramp will re-open.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.