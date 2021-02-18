Advertisement

Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County

A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This is according to a post on the Boyd County Coroner’s Facebook page.

The coroner tells WSAZ an elderly woman died in her apartment where there was no power.

The coroner is encouraging people who do not have power or a heat source to please go to a shelter or the home of a family or friend who does.

You can find a warming station in your community by clicking here.

