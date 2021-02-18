Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on(AP Graphics)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was first elected to Congress in 1960 and to the U.S. Senate in 1968.

Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

The family of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after the...
Family seeks ‘line-of-duty’ recognition for DC officer who died by suicide after Capitol riot
The CDC says flu activity is the lowest it’s been at this point in the season since it started...
CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005
What are the common symptoms of flu and what you can do to avoid the risk of complications?
What should you do if you get the flu?
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high