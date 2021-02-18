Advertisement

Fatal house fire reported in Louisa

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) – A person died Wednesday evening during a house fire in Louisa, Lawrence County, Kentucky Emergency Management confirms Thursday.

The house fire was reported at about 5 p.m. along Mattie Road.

Officials say there was one fatality. Everyone else inside the home made it out safely.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.

No further details are being released at this time.

