Crews still working on power outages in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Rockcastle County, just under 3,000 customers are in the dark still.

The majority are Jackson Energy customers. The company says Rockcastle, as well as Laurel and Jackson counties, have the highest outages in our service area.

Crews from neighboring co-ops that have established restoration in their areas are coming to help here.

The middle school is open as a warming shelter for families in this area who do not have ways to heat their home and be comfortable while they wait for the lights to come back on. A small bit of celebration broke out this morning when about a dozen people were able to leave because they got their power back.

Jackson Energy says in their service area, Rockcastle, Laurel and Jackson counties were some of the hardest hit.

The good news is Wednesday night’s snow did not cause further outages or delays, and the number of people in the dark goes down by the hour. Shelter organizers are hopeful they’ll be able to close it down by Friday, but will help people as long as they are needed.

