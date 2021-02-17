Winter Storm Warning in effect until Friday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting tonight through Friday as heavy, wet snow moves into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

All of our area is in a Winter Storm Warning due to the third winter storm moving into the mountains in about a week.

Winter Storm Warning 2/17 (WYMT Weather)

Around 8-9 p.m. tonight, snow moves into our far western counties and maybe a few of our counties along the KY and TN border. Snow will continue to push into the mountains throughout the evening hours. Most of our counties should see snow by 11 p.m. to midnight. What is weird about this system is that temperatures do warm up throughout the overnight hours. The counties that are highlighted in green in our snowfall map above, will see the snow transfer over to a wintry mix and even rain as temperatures get above freezing.

Tonight, that area could see 2-4″ fall, but it could melt quickly as rain moves in. So some of you might not actually get to measure 2-4″ of snow by Thursday morning. Some ice is possible as well, but once again it’ll be hard to measure as rain falls on top of it and will likely melt.

The counties in blue will likely see all snow with the possibility of seeing 3-6″ with some spots possibly seeing more than 6″. This could be difficult to measure since areas already have snow on the ground.

This heavy, wet snow could cause more issues across the mountains. Trees could continue to fall and we will likely continue to see widespread power outages. Snow should start to move out by the afternoon into evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the lower 20s. So whatever is on the ground will likely refreeze.

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies and flurries are likely Friday. Highs will only get into the upper 20s to lower 30s with overnight lows dropping into the teens. With those cold temperatures, we could see the impacts from this winter storm last through Friday and maybe into Saturday morning.

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs getting into the lower 30s. We warm back up into the 40s by Sunday with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Showers return Monday, but it doesn’t look like a total washout for now. Highs will be in the 40s and maybe even 50s early next week!!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.