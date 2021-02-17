Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

The White House relaunches its Snapchat account.
White House relaunches Snapchat account
Police car
KSP: Neighbor shoots man on someone else’s property in Harlan County
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to...
Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment
"Don't get complacent": A warning as vaccine goalpost moves
"Don't get complacent": A warning as vaccine goalpost moves