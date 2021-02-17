Advertisement

Thousands in Laurel County still without power as Eastern Kentucky prepares for more winter weather

(Credit: Phil Pendleton)
(Credit: Phil Pendleton)(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Southern Kentucky prepares for the possibility of more snow and ice, many are still without power following the last two storms.

Crews from Jackson Energy are working to repair transmission lines in some areas, but the incoming weather could hinder those efforts as some trees would be unable to hold the weight of all that snow and ice.

In Laurel County alone, nearly 4,000 people are still without power.

The outage numbers are around half of Tuesday’s total outages. On Wednesday many people were at the Corbin Walmart to stock up before the next storm.

“We lost power for about eight hours the other night,” says Kim Stewart. “We did well, we ran a propane heater, we did well for most of the night.”

A Jackson Energy spokesperson says crews from Georgia and Alabama were assisting Kentucky crews in the restoration process.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch 2/16
More winter weather on the way for the mountains
Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
Thousands still without power with another winter storm on the way
WYMT Cold
Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage

Latest News

Perry County woman prepares for another winter storm with no power.
‘It’s just too cold’: Perry County woman still without power as third winter storm moves in
Local businesses aiding students without power - 6 p.m.
Local businesses aiding students without power - 6 p.m.
Nursing program returns to HCTC at the Jackson campus
Nursing program returns to HCTC at Jackson campus
How to keep pets safe when a winter storm strikes - 4:30 p.m.
How to keep pets safe when a winter storm strikes - 4:30 p.m.