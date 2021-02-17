Thousands in Laurel County still without power as Eastern Kentucky prepares for more winter weather

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Southern Kentucky prepares for the possibility of more snow and ice, many are still without power following the last two storms.

Crews from Jackson Energy are working to repair transmission lines in some areas, but the incoming weather could hinder those efforts as some trees would be unable to hold the weight of all that snow and ice.

In Laurel County alone, nearly 4,000 people are still without power.

The outage numbers are around half of Tuesday’s total outages. On Wednesday many people were at the Corbin Walmart to stock up before the next storm.

“We lost power for about eight hours the other night,” says Kim Stewart. “We did well, we ran a propane heater, we did well for most of the night.”

A Jackson Energy spokesperson says crews from Georgia and Alabama were assisting Kentucky crews in the restoration process.

