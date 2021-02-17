Severe winter weather has presented challenges for clearing off roads, driveways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As crews continue to tackle cleaning up after our last storm, concern for a lot of people is the ice building up in their driveways. With more snow on the way, it’s important to be prepared for any issues that winter weather may cause.

Like many Kentuckians, Kevin Flatter with Kickin’ Grass Landscapes says it’s been a long time since he’s seen ice like this.

“The last few days has been the toughest since I’ve been doing this. Like I said, you don’t usually have two to four inches of ice underneath the snow. It’s been challenging getting the lots clear for everybody,” Flatter said.

He’s got a six-person crew that has been pushed to the max since this started last week.

“These guys have been out almost 30 hours two different times. Stopping and taking a couple hour nap here and there, it’s been challenging,” Flatter said.

Flatter says they usually plowed, then salted areas. But the ice is so thick now, he has to salt first, then come back later to plow.

That’s similar to the advice he gives for people who want to clear the ice from their driveways.

“Best thing you can do is try to find some ice melt. Somewhere, if you have concrete driveway you want to use ice melt and not salt because it’ll eat your driveway up. Really right now that’s about your best bet. You can’t hardly shovel it, it just won’t come up,” Flatter said.

He says he does do a few private homes, but most of his work is parking lots. And he’s got plenty on his plate.

“I’ve turned down more work than I ever have. I mean my phone has blown up nonstop. And unfortunately we have to tell people we’re just full,” Flatter said.

