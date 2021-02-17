Schools, local businesses working to make life easier for students during winter storms

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter storms continue to affect roads, electricity and store inventory numbers. But how is the weather affecting students across the Commonwealth?

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said that you have nothing to worry about if you can not turn your homework in on time.

“The message we want to get across to them is, we’ll worry about that after the snow and ice melts,” Jett said. “It’s a stressful time.”

Jett reassured families that they will work with students to overcome this obstacle.

“There will be in delay in due dates for assignments,” Jett said. “We understand that some teachers may not be able to push assignments out virtually right now.”

Even with those delays, community members across the region are lending a helping hand.

“Please come to our store. We’ll be more than happy to help you connect, get your kids on the internet so they can do their schoolwork,” Eric Smith said. “We’ll give you a cup of hot coffee, cocoa for the kids. And a place to stay warm while you’re getting the things done that you need done.”

Smith and his family are among those affected by the recent power outages. He decided to open his stores for families in need.

“We bond together as a community and try to help any way we possibly can when there’s a need,” Smith said.

Smith was adamant that no matter what, he and his team will be there for anyone in need of help.

“We’ll be here to help in any way, shape or form that’s needed,” Smith said. “We’ll do it as long as it’s needed. We’re here to help.”

