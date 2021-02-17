Round 3: Another winter mess approaching the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another winter system is gearing up to impact the mountains and it could have significant impacts on parts of the region already hard hit by the last two ice storms.

Today and Tomorrow

Today can be summed up in one word: Cold. Temperatures will start in the teens this morning and only get into the low 30s this afternoon. When you factor in any wind, it will make it feel much colder. Cloudy skies will continue and a few snowflakes could fly at times. Later this evening, those snowflakes become snow showers and heavy ones at that, especially the deeper into the night we get. Lows should drop to around 30.

On Thursday, as temperatures climb, the snow will likely change over to freezing rain or rain in some areas, especially for our neighbors in the southern parts of the area, which could hit the mid to upper 30s. As temperatures fall on Thursday night back into the 20s, we will all transition back over to snow.

Here are the issues: The snow will be a heavy and wet one. Areas that will stay the coldest for the next couple of days are the ones that were hardest hit by the recent ice storms. This snow could bring down more trees and powerlines, especially since snow and ice did not melt on Tuesday. For those in the south that weren’t severely impacted by the ice storm, power outages will now be possible for you as the snow accumulates on the lines. This is one we’ll have to watch closely.

Something else to remember, the map below is for the entire event. Even the areas listed in the snow to rain category with ice possible will still see the possibility of 2-4″ like their neighbors to the immediate north. The issue is, when you transition over to rain, it will melt some of the snow or at least turn it into slush. You may not have 2-4″ on the ground by Friday morning, but you will have gotten that over the course of the storm, so keep that in mind.

We have updated our snow and ice map to reflect the chance for higher totals. Keep in mind, rain or freezing rain could cause some of the snow to melt or turn into slush during the day on Thursday before more returns Thursday night. (WYMT)

Right now, A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire region Wednesday night and runs through Friday morning. (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

We see a few early snow chances on Friday, but otherwise, it will be a cold and dreary day to wrap up the work and school week. Clouds should start to clear late in the day and heading into the overnight hours, so with a snowpack in place in most areas, we could drop into the low teens, maybe single digits by Saturday morning. Roads will be slick both Friday and Saturday morning, so factor that into your driving plans.

This weekend, we see something we haven’t seen much of lately ... THE SUN! Sunny skies should warm us up into the mid-30s on Saturday and we could make a run at 50 by Sunday! A few more clouds will move in Sunday evening ahead of a weak disturbance that will impact us Sunday night and early Monday.

In another piece of good news, as of right now, the long-range forecast keeps us fairly quiet through the rest of February and into early March. I know a lot of folks dealing with the aftermath of all these winter storms could definitely use the break.

