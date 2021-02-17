Advertisement

One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage

(WBRC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A case of carbon monoxide poisoning has left one person dead and two others injured in Laurel County.

Around 11:30 Tuesday night, members of the Lily Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Spring Cut Circle to help ambulance crews already on scene.

Officials say the group, which included at least one child, was using a fuel-operated generator in a garage without ventilation following a power outage.

All three were taken to local hospitals. Two were later taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The other was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch 2/16
More winter weather on the way for the mountains
WYMT Cold
Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon
Thousands still without power with another winter storm on the way
State of Emergency Winter
Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

We have updated our snow and ice map to reflect the chance for higher totals. Keep in mind,...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
‘We need it for the grandbabies’: People traveling miles away for kerosene following ice storm...
‘We need it for the grandbabies’: People traveling miles away for kerosene following ice storm 11 p.m.
The list of power and now water outages continues to grow in Rockcastle County.
WATCH | Rockcastle Middle School serving as warming center
CDC warns of carbon monoxide poisoning as winter weather continues