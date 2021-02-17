One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A case of carbon monoxide poisoning has left one person dead and two others injured in Laurel County.

Around 11:30 Tuesday night, members of the Lily Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Spring Cut Circle to help ambulance crews already on scene.

Officials say the group, which included at least one child, was using a fuel-operated generator in a garage without ventilation following a power outage.

All three were taken to local hospitals. Two were later taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The other was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

