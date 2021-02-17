Nursing program returns to HCTC at Jackson campus

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College say the Lee’s College Campus in Jackson has its nursing program back. For Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of HCTC, bringing back the program is an exciting time.

“This way we’ll be able to better serve our northern service counties such as Owsley, Lee, Wolfe, and Breathitt Counties. It will help those students with travel time to be able to attend classes at that campus,” President and CEO of HCTC Dr. Jennifer Lindon said.

Dr. Lindon says the nursing program is important for the region.

“We know that healthcare is a critical need here in Eastern Kentucky and we want to produce the best qualified students, the best qualified nurses to take care of our folks and our communities,” Dr. Lindon said.

Rebekah Fields is part of the Nursing Faculty at the campus, she says there are a variety of reasons why students should sign up.

“We offer a low-tuition cost and we also have scholarships available and the student could potentially even come if they don’t have a degree and get their nursing education completely paid for with the Work Ready Scholarship,” Nursing Faculty Rebekah Fields said.

Dr. Lindon adds the deadline to apply is March 15th.

“It is not too late, there is still time to apply for the RA Program at the Lee’s College Campus and at the Hazard campus. We’ll be accepting 25 students at the Lee’s College Campus,” Dr. Lindon said.

Dr. Lindon says for more information on the nursing program or how to apply, you can call 1 (800) 246-7521.

