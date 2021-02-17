Advertisement

Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours

police lights
police lights(AP)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky man was found dead Wednesday morning in Perry County.

51-year-old Tony Pence was found dead after he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

Tony Pence was reported missing for 30 hours, but the Perry County coroner is not sure how long he was dead at the site of the crash.

Pence’s cause of death is still unknown as the coroner’s office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch 2/16
More winter weather on the way for the mountains
Thousands still without power with another winter storm on the way
WYMT Cold
Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon
Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
State of Emergency Winter
Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
KSP officials work together to deliver critical medicine to patients in Cumberland
Bay County Animal Control hosted a pet adoption, with over 20 dogs ready for their forever homes.
Can you help? Animals need removed from Lawrence County Humane Society
Beshear gives a winter weather update 2-17-2021.
Gov. Beshear gives update on upcoming winter storm, ongoing recovery efforts
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage