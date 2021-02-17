Advertisement

Louisville, Syracuse game postponed after positive test

Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Syracuse has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test.

The game was scheduled to tip off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

UofL officials said they decision to postpone the game was made after a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.

A new date has not been released.

