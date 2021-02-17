Louisville, Syracuse game postponed after positive test
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Syracuse has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test.
The game was scheduled to tip off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
UofL officials said they decision to postpone the game was made after a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.
A new date has not been released.
