KSP officials work together to deliver critical medicine to patients in Cumberland

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday four different posts with Kentucky State Police worked together to deliver medicine from Lexington to Harlan.

Similar to a relay race, KSP officials with the Frankfort, Richmond, London, and Harlan post met up at county lines and passed off the medication until it got to where it needed to go.

The delivery contained critical prescription medicine for patients in Cumberland, Ky.

