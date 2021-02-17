Advertisement

KSP officials work together to deliver critical medicine to patients in Cumberland

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday four different posts with Kentucky State Police worked together to deliver medicine from Lexington to Harlan.

Similar to a relay race, KSP officials with the Frankfort, Richmond, London, and Harlan post met up at county lines and passed off the medication until it got to where it needed to go.

The delivery contained critical prescription medicine for patients in Cumberland, Ky.

Four KSP Posts worked together today to deliver critical prescription medications for the University of Kentucky College...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch 2/16
More winter weather on the way for the mountains
WYMT Cold
Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon
Thousands still without power with another winter storm on the way
State of Emergency Winter
Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

Bay County Animal Control hosted a pet adoption, with over 20 dogs ready for their forever homes.
Can you help? Animals need removed from Lawrence County Humane Society
Beshear gives a winter weather update 2-17-2021.
Watch: Gov. Beshear gives update on upcoming winter storm, ongoing recovery efforts
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region