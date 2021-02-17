KSP: Neighbor shoots man on someone else’s property in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting in Harlan County.

Post 10 in Harlan received a burglary complaint at Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit community of Harlan County. Police then received a second call that an individual shot the suspect in the leg.

Troopers arrived and found William Devan Farley lying in the yard with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators say Farley was found inside a building on the caller’s property.

A neighbor arrived on the property to assist and Farley then assaulted the neighbor by kicking him in the face.

Police say Farley attempted to get something from his pockets and the neighbor feared he had a gun.

The neighbor fired one round from his shotgun, hitting Farley in the leg.

Farley was transported to Harlan ARH and then transferred to UK Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

