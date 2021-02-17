Advertisement

KSP: Neighbor shoots man on someone else’s property in Harlan County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting in Harlan County.

Post 10 in Harlan received a burglary complaint at Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit community of Harlan County. Police then received a second call that an individual shot the suspect in the leg.

Troopers arrived and found William Devan Farley lying in the yard with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators say Farley was found inside a building on the caller’s property.

A neighbor arrived on the property to assist and Farley then assaulted the neighbor by kicking him in the face.

Police say Farley attempted to get something from his pockets and the neighbor feared he had a gun.

The neighbor fired one round from his shotgun, hitting Farley in the leg.

Farley was transported to Harlan ARH and then transferred to UK Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

Magoffin Co. Court House
‘It’s a war zone out there’: Magoffin County crews battle winter storm- 6 p.m.
Jackson County ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Jackson County ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Watch: Continued coverage of the winter storm Tuesday
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Kentucky child care workers bumped up the list on COVID vaccine priority