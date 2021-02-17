Advertisement

Kentucky-LSU WBB postponed to Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 17 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s game vs. LSU scheduled for Thursday, February 18, has been postponed to Friday, February 19, at 2 p.m. ET inside Memorial Coliseum. The game was rescheduled due to extreme weather conditions across the southeast region of the country.

Tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for Friday afternoon and ticket holders do not need to take further action. Any unsold tickets for the game are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. The action can be seen through WatchESPN on computers, smartphones or tablets. Darren Headrick will also have the call on 630AM WLAP in Lexington. Live stats and free live audio will be available online at UKathletics.com.

Friday’s game will be UK’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game as fans are encouraged to wear pink and support breast cancer research. Those that cannot attend are encouraged to wear their pink UK gear from home and tweet and Instagram photos using #UKPink.

