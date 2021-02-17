Kentucky General Assembly won’t convene this week due to weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The winter storm has shut down the Kentucky General Assembly. This week’s bad weather has made roads statewide unsafe, and this led to the cancellation.

The chambers will now convene on February 22, March 1 and March 12. These dates are in addition to previously scheduled legislative days.

The last day of the 2021 Regular Session is March 30.

Click here to view the complete General Assembly 2021 Regular Session calendar.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.