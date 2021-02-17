Keeping pets and other animals safe and warm this winter season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is warning pet owners to bring them in during the colder temperatures.

Lorri Hare, the director says, “this kind of weather, it is extremely, extremely dangerous for animals, especially domesticated animals.”

“Animals need us to help take care of them in dire situations,” said Hare.

She also adds that even if your outdoor pet is used to the weather, it’s best to bring them inside.

“We tell people to bring them into a garage or a crate, or you know, something to provide some sort of shelter. A big mistake that people make is they think, oh, I’ll just go put blankets inside of a dog house, and that’s actually the worst thing you can do because the blankets get wet, and then that just freezes and makes the animal colder,” said Hare.

She also says there is no need to be ashamed to ask for help, “we want to make sure that the pets are safe, and we tell people that’s what we’re here for, the humane society and animal control, we’re here to help. We’re not going to judge, you know, a lot of people are scared to call and ask for help or ask for a welfare check.”

While we should take care of our pets, we should also not neglect those that are non-domestic animals.

Hare adds, “if there are strays that people know of that they don’t believe have a home, absolutely reach out to animal control. Make yourself aware and pay attention to those animals and you know, even nondomestic animals, we’re hearing a lot of possums, like to go in in warm places, just leave them be for a few days, and then they’ll go once the weather breaks.”

“The other thing that is extremely important is animals drink a lot of water in this weather,” said Hare.

