Jackson County still struggling with power outages as next round of wintry weather looms

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving into Jackson County it seemed like road conditions were significantly worse the second our crew crossed the county line.

Whether it’s the slushy roads or the tree limbs lining the streets, the county is still recovering from the latest winter storm.

However, what we could see is only part of the problem. Those downed tree limbs lead to a lot of power outages. At one point, about three-quarters of the county was without power.

It’s been restored to several homes, but about 4,000 are still in the dark. We saw crews out working on some of those powerlines. The county is trying to provide resources in the meantime.

Jackson County is struggling to recover from the winter storm. Thousands are still without power. These are some of the better-treated roads in the county. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/I0rwAi8Zdd — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) February 17, 2021

The National Guard is called in this morning to help out. There’s also a warming shelter set up at Tyner Elementary and they’re helping fill propane gas tanks.

Crews are extremely busy today and they’re asking people to stay at home if possible.

“We’re just trying to tell people not to panic. Don’t be out in less you absolutely have to be out. You can see how bad the roads are this morning up here,” said Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard. “Our road crews are exhausted. They’ve been out since Saturday and they’re just absolutely worn out and we’re limited on how many people we have. So we’re trying to keep people off the roads unless it’s an emergency.”

With this next winter storm rolling in, Jackson county officials expect to see more damage and power outages and their work will likely be reversed, but they say they won’t stop.

