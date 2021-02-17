‘It’s just too cold’: Perry County woman still without power as third winter storm moves in

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tens of thousands are still without power throughout our region. That number is about 1,000 in Perry County.

Some do not even have an estimated time for when the lights will come back on.

Emily Whitaker lives on a farm in Viper and lost power Monday. She could hear trees crashing down all around her house.

Tuesday morning she woke up with trees and branches everywhere, covering her long driveway. Her heart sunk not knowing how she’s going to clean everything up.

Whitaker was blocked in but a cousin managed to get through on a four-wheeler, taking her to a home with a generator.

“This time it was just so cold that I turned off the water and winterized the house cause I knew I couldn’t stay there. It’s just too cold. I don’t know how people stay in houses when they’re that cold,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker received a letter saying there was no estimate of when the power will return. She says she was out of power for two weeks during last year’s Easter Sunday wind storm.

She expects it to be the same this time especially with another storm moving through Wednesday night.

