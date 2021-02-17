How to keep pets safe when a winter storm strikes

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While the ice storm caused inconveniences in several counties, it is important to remember our furry pets during these times.

For people that have a pet, many would say they are part of the family.

“For a lot of people nowadays, they are in an essence a member of the family. They’re their children,” Harlan County Animal Shelter Assistant Animal Control Officer Jennifer Williams.

As temperatures drop, animal’s body temperatures also drop. This ultimately can lead to hypothermia or even death.

“There are three different forms of hypothermia. You have mild, acute and severe. So, some of the symptoms are shaking of the body…the body will start to tremble…shake to keep warm. Then lethargic, then pupils dilating and then ultimately death,” she said.

That is why it is important to closely monitor pets with pre-existing conditions.

“In instances like this, it’s the same as humans…any health problems that can potentially be deadly during cold weather, like congestive heart failure,” she said.

It is also important to keep in mind pets could develop conditions.

“There’s a lot of problems that you may not even realize your pet has until they actually get cold enough for it to start to show,” she said.

Staff at the Harlan County Animal Shelter say keeping an on eye on pets during a storm is the best way to ensure pet safety.

“Some of the things you can do is actually make sure they’re hydrating completely…that they’re not having some of the symptoms of hypothermia and possibly give them some more food, because they’re going to burn more calories,” she said.

Staff say people should remember that if you are cold, your pet is cold and it is important to look out for animals when a winter storm strikes.

