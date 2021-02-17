Gov. Beshear reports more than one thousand cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increased positivity rate

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, for he spoke earlier on the current winter weather conditions.

The governor announced 1,017 new cases and 18 new deaths in Kentucky.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”

At least 391,772 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,336.

46,225 people have recovered from the virus.

4,321,760 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 6.99%

As of Monday, 84 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

