Gov. Andy Beshear visits warming center in Boyd County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited the Boyd County Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

The center is serving as a warming center for people without power.

Governor Beshear says 25 national guard members have been helping respond to welfare calls around the region.

He says Boyd and surrounding counties were the hardest hit in the state by the winter storm system.

94,000 people remain without electricity in the eastern part of the state.

Gov. Beshear also spoke with people who’ve been staying and volunteering at the Boyd Convention Center.

More than 2,000 power workers have been brought in from Illinois and Tennessee to help restore electricity.

The Kentucky Power president says crews are currently setting up base camps at places like Boyd County High School where workers can sleep and get showers, because there aren’t enough hotel rooms available.

Gov. Beshear thanked everyone for their hard work.

