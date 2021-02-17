Deputies investigating missing person in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say a 33-year-old man went missing on Monday.

They say Andrew Cobb was last seen around 6 p.m. off Maple Grove School Road southwest of London.

Deputies say he may have been wearing either a grey or black work uniform and driving a black Dodge Pickup with a Kentucky tag (#889YWM).

An investigation into the disappearance is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

