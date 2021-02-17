Advertisement

Deputies investigating missing person in Laurel County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say a 33-year-old man went missing on Monday.

They say Andrew Cobb was last seen around 6 p.m. off Maple Grove School Road southwest of London.

Deputies say he may have been wearing either a grey or black work uniform and driving a black Dodge Pickup with a Kentucky tag (#889YWM).

An investigation into the disappearance is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch 2/16
More winter weather on the way for the mountains
Thousands still without power with another winter storm on the way
WYMT Cold
Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon
Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
State of Emergency Winter
Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County

Latest News

Clay County Roads
Thousands remain without power in Clay County as next storm nears
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
Kentucky State Police
KSP officials work together to deliver critical medicine to patients in Cumberland
Bay County Animal Control hosted a pet adoption, with over 20 dogs ready for their forever homes.
Can you help? Animals need removed from Lawrence County Humane Society