Deputies investigating missing person in Laurel County
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say a 33-year-old man went missing on Monday.
They say Andrew Cobb was last seen around 6 p.m. off Maple Grove School Road southwest of London.
Deputies say he may have been wearing either a grey or black work uniform and driving a black Dodge Pickup with a Kentucky tag (#889YWM).
An investigation into the disappearance is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.