Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark

He won the Class A state football championship with Paintsville last season.
Chirico named new football coach at GRC.
Chirico named new football coach at GRC.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Two months ago, Joe Chirico led the Paintsville Tigers to the Class A state football title.

He wants to do the same in Winchester as the new coach at George Rogers Clark High School. Chirico was introduced Wednesday as the twelfth football coach in school history.

The West Virginia native has been in the mountains most of his life as a coach and is now ready to tackle a new challenge.

Chirico’s record in eight seasons at Paintsville was 86-20.

